HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC cut its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,021 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 903.2% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HCA traded up $3.09 on Thursday, hitting $125.51. 111,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,825. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $151.97. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.33.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 304.76%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.83.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $2,426,601.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

