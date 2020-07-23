Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $452.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.41 million.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $26.12 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

