Hellenic Coin Price Hits $0.30 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00003099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $20.71 million and approximately $12,547.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00470246 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012349 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001213 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000435 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005501 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,720,955 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

