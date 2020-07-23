HempCoin (THC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $92.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. HempCoin has a market cap of $296,519.85 and approximately $92.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00041750 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,564.17 or 0.99671908 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001039 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000294 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00163660 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000111 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 257,650,050 coins and its circulating supply is 257,514,900 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.