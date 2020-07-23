HighMark Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,496 Shares of Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 249.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intersect ENT were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after buying an additional 600,246 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intersect ENT by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Intersect ENT by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XENT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 88,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,221. The firm has a market cap of $569.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.20. Intersect ENT Inc has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $31.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 6.63.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.10). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 43.72% and a negative net margin of 48.61%. The company had revenue of $19.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT Inc will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intersect ENT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

