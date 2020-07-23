HighMark Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 126,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000. Repro Med Systems makes up approximately 1.2% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC owned 0.29% of Repro Med Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Repro Med Systems stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,652. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.50. Repro Med Systems has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $434.73 million, a P/E ratio of 342.45 and a beta of 0.24.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Repro Med Systems had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Repro Med Systems will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

KRMD has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

