HighMark Wealth Management LLC Buys 300 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.71.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $8,311,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,580,854.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $4,143,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 752,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,553,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 461,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,381,930. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $2.46 on Thursday, hitting $59.33. 78,523,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,588,940. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $62.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a PE ratio of 137.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

