HighMark Wealth Management LLC Buys 387 Shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,267 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Model N were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Model N during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Model N by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Melissa B. Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $350,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,691.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $139,346.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,863. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Model N from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Model N from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Shares of NYSE MODN traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.67. 16,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,685. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.08. Model N Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -75.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.41 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 19.69% and a negative net margin of 10.88%. Model N’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Model N Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

