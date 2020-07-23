HighMark Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. CareDx makes up 0.6% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 754.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CareDx by 267.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 58.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000.

Get CareDx alerts:

Shares of CareDx stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,379. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CareDx Inc has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.52 and a beta of 1.07.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDNA. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of CareDx from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

In related news, insider Sasha King sold 25,402 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $840,806.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at $937,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 1,818 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $63,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,632,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 217,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,872,723. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.