HighMark Wealth Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,476 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care makes up 2.6% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Shares of TNDM stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $103.12. The company had a trading volume of 19,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,668. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.28 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.82. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $106.18.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $1,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 50,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $4,778,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,308 shares of company stock worth $11,403,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.23.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.