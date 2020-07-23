HighMark Wealth Management LLC Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. DexCom accounts for 0.3% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth $41,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 7.4% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 34,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth $1,852,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 25.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DexCom from $278.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on DexCom from $316.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DexCom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.86.

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.74, for a total value of $607,408.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,482 shares in the company, valued at $20,424,968.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.05, for a total value of $161,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,762 shares of company stock worth $23,612,752. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $5.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $420.47. The stock had a trading volume of 24,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,148. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 271.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $400.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.82. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.28 and a 12 month high of $446.50.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.34 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

