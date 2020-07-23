HighMark Wealth Management LLC Invests $31,000 in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 728.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXS traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.82. 1,509,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,886,543. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $28.85.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

