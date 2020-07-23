HighMark Wealth Management LLC Invests $78,000 in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,503. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson acquired 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Guggenheim lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.12.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

