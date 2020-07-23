HighMark Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $184.86. The stock had a trading volume of 91,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,638. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.72.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

