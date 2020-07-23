HighMark Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 12.8% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $11,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,023.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.37. The company had a trading volume of 488,561 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

