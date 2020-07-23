HighMark Wealth Management LLC Sells 206,289 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206,289 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 0.4% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,126,000 after buying an additional 8,916,236 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $239,532,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $171,992,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $84,730,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,860 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.59. The company had a trading volume of 233,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,413,139. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.88.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.