Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Ingevity at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NGVT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 11.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ingevity from $111.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Ingevity from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

NGVT stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,856. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 2.42. Ingevity Corp has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $104.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.61 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 45.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingevity Corp will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

