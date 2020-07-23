Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 31,510 Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Envestnet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Envestnet by 327.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 78,531 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Envestnet by 8.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,254,000 after acquiring an additional 61,024 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.85. 6,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,224. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.45. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -737.82 and a beta of 1.76. Envestnet Inc has a 12-month low of $45.53 and a 12-month high of $87.75.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $246.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.32 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.94%. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Envestnet Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager sold 9,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $590,161.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,855,893.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Brandon Thomas sold 13,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $974,229.24. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 282,570 shares in the company, valued at $21,017,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,764 over the last ninety days. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Envestnet from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Envestnet from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Envestnet from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.82.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

