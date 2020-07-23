Hodges Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 234,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,307 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,322,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,675,000 after acquiring an additional 283,366 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in The GEO Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,130,000 after purchasing an additional 357,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The GEO Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,190,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,641,000 after purchasing an additional 29,417 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,031,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,106,000 after buying an additional 152,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,572,000 after buying an additional 128,150 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The GEO Group news, CEO George C. Zoley acquired 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $50,294.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,750,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,517,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $30,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on GEO shares. Noble Financial assumed coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

GEO traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 50,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,906. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. The GEO Group Inc has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

