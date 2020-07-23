Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys 11,997 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Hilltop comprises about 2.1% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $10,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 66.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hilltop in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 61.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilltop alerts:

NYSE:HTH traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.54. 11,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,742. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.26. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $382.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.55 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 12.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $258,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 722,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,917,284.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Robert Nichols III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $75,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTH. ValuEngine cut Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Hilltop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.