Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys 48,015 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,015 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Cinemark by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 496.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 36,669 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cinemark alerts:

NYSE CNK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571,917. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average of $19.04.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.37). Cinemark had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNK. Macquarie upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cinemark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.42.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.