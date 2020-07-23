Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys 76,930 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,930 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 775.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 753,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 667,637 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,348,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 316,575 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:IRWD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 67,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,281. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 96.13%. The business had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.