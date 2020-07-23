Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 147,800 Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 147,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLIC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 43.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLIC traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $24.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,749. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $23.46.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $150.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.30 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 5.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

