Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 60,975 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,975 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,783,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in 2U by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 2U by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 199,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of 2U by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 692.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWOU. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on 2U from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of 2U in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.23.

NASDAQ TWOU traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.50. 19,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,331. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. 2U Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.78.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 2U Inc will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,084,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 157,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,192,506.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 150,000 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 702,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,783,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

