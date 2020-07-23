Hodges Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,933 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 24,805 shares during the quarter. Cree accounts for about 1.2% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Cree worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CREE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter worth about $110,518,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Cree by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,238,126 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $469,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,626 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cree by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,826,803 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $100,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,327 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Cree by 166.9% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,106,400 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $74,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,711,368 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $78,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,563 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CREE stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,269. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.19.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Cree from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Cree from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.54.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

