Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 13.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,150 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,076,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $4,233,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,950,000 after buying an additional 8,515,773 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 28.2% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $24.44. 1,917,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,683,864. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.59. The company has a market cap of $212.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.