Hodges Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 109.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,660 shares during the quarter. Redfin makes up 1.3% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 142.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,130,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,690,000 after buying an additional 2,424,806 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Redfin by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,305,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Redfin by 464.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,952,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,594 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,572,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,248,000 after purchasing an additional 148,093 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,351,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,573,000 after purchasing an additional 111,583 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RDFN. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Redfin from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Redfin from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.44.

Redfin stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.48. 1,210,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,672. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.36. Redfin Corp has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 2.04.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.77 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Redfin Corp will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 280,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,639. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $58,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,177.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,204. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

