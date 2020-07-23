Hodges Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,576 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,719,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in ONEOK by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,288,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,931,000 after buying an additional 1,554,211 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,196,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ONEOK by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,107,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $25,601,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OKE shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.24.

Shares of OKE stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.59. The stock had a trading volume of 150,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,067,187. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.19.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.08%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

