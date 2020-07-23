Hodges Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 279.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,498 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,333 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines makes up 1.4% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 157.7% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 881 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 426.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $263,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,215.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $33.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,083,822. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.25. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.12) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

