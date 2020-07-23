Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $2.67 Million Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 364,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,788,000 after purchasing an additional 46,855 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $5,571,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.58. 59,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,099. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.33. International Paper Co has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.36.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.