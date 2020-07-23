Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,618 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 56,186 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 61.6% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 343.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.35. 503,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,318,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $45.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.16.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $5,157,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,856,058.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $61,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,980,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 542,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,977,620. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.