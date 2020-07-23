Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $3.63 Million Stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,615 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Chegg by 55.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Chegg by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

In related news, Director Richard Sarnoff sold 66,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $4,339,289.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,897.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 47,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,842,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,206 shares in the company, valued at $17,052,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,151 shares of company stock worth $19,337,435 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chegg stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.35. 69,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424,299. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Chegg Inc has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $77.90. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -710.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chegg Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Chegg from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

