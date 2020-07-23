Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $4.19 Million Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in Boeing by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,052 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 8.5% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.6% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 9,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,824,164. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.28. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00. The stock has a market cap of $102.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Nord/LB cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.08.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

