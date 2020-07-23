Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $4.47 Million Stock Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,265 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Tower Semiconductor worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 77.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tower Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tower Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.16. 28,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.42. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $25.80.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $300.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 6.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

