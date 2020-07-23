Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $5.37 Million Holdings in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 54.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 74,800 shares during the quarter. EXACT Sciences comprises 1.1% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 3,114.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 112,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 109,312 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 114,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after buying an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.69.

Shares of EXAS traded down $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $97.78. 1,104,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,323. EXACT Sciences Co. has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $123.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of -127.90 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.09.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.12). EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

