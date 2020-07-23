Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $6.90 Million Position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,326 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,436 shares during the quarter. Five9 accounts for about 1.4% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Five9 worth $6,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 30,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Five9 by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter valued at about $214,000.

NASDAQ FIVN traded down $2.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.44. 6,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,727. Five9 Inc has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $122.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -691.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.45.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.58 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,380,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,715,489.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $1,395,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 122,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,404,284.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,783 shares of company stock worth $12,910,352 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

