Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $7.12 Million Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 156,700 shares during the quarter. NCR comprises about 1.5% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of NCR worth $7,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $52,738,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NCR in the first quarter valued at $16,306,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 49.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,489,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,059,000 after buying an additional 822,522 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NCR by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,334,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,097,000 after acquiring an additional 497,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 554,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 362,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NCR shares. ValuEngine raised NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of NCR from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NCR from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

NYSE NCR traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $18.46. 23,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.82. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.69.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). NCR had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 46.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Beth Potter sold 19,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $389,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

