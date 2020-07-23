Hodges Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.30 Million in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 131,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Callaway Golf at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 400.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ELY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,261. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Callaway Golf Co has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.80.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $442.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf Co will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on Callaway Golf from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.27.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

