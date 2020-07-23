Hodges Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.55 Million in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 125,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of InMode as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in InMode during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of InMode by 582.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 93,548 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INMD shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of InMode from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMode from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of InMode from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

INMD stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,832. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.10. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $58.76.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.96 million. InMode had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 34.56%. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

