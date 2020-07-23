Hodges Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 143.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.94. 1,442,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,892,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.61. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $199,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays cut Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

