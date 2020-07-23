Hodges Capital Management Inc. Makes New $6.12 Million Investment in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 260,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,000. Snap makes up approximately 1.2% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snap by 174.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,476,642. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 1.79. Snap Inc has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $26.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Snap from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.52.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $194,382.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 267,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,449,687.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $143,951.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,712.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,321,742 shares of company stock worth $155,652,902.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

