Hodges Capital Management Inc. Makes New $7.03 Million Investment in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 437,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,034,000. NMI makes up approximately 1.4% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,625,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in NMI by 774.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 792,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 701,849 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in NMI by 24.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,847,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,065,000 after purchasing an additional 568,500 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in NMI in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,027,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,809,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

NMIH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on NMI from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of NMI from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.

NMI stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.85.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NMI had a net margin of 48.69% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.