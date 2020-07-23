Hodges Capital Management Inc. Makes New $8.47 Million Investment in Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 92,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,470,000. Schrodinger comprises 1.7% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Schrodinger as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrodinger in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Schrodinger by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Schrodinger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,423,000. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SDGR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schrodinger from $52.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrodinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Schrodinger from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ SDGR traded down $4.80 on Thursday, reaching $82.35. The stock had a trading volume of 20,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,917. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.89. Schrodinger Inc has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $99.50.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 million. Research analysts predict that Schrodinger Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Schrodinger Profile

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

