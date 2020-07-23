Hodges Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,896. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $139.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.26. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Charter Equity upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.92.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,190,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,521.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,425 shares of company stock worth $6,495,835 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

