Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 10,627 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paypal by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,224,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,201,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,301,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,791 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.7% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,658,220,000 after purchasing an additional 288,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,592,000 after purchasing an additional 180,069 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Paypal from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BofA Securities boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.26.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $6.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,374,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,853,693. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $183.99. The company has a market capitalization of $202.28 billion, a PE ratio of 109.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.