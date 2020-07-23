Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 25,652 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 62.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,652 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $2,157,509,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773,468 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,949,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,983 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,061,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,979,000 after buying an additional 3,108,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,259,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,131,216. The firm has a market cap of $108.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.07. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

