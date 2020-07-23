Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,325 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. America’s Car-Mart comprises approximately 1.0% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.83% of America’s Car-Mart worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 7.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter worth $580,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 45.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after buying an additional 67,689 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 19.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRMT stock traded up $2.08 on Thursday, hitting $101.60. 4,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,255. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.82. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $697.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.89.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $195.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.16 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 6.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRMT. TheStreet raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

