Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,980 Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9,375.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,225,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.64. 6,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,288. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 12-month low of $57.89 and a 12-month high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $221.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

LOPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

