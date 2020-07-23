Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 443,702 Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 443,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.49% of Nautilus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NLS. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 866,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 275,665 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nautilus by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 679,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 95,677 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Nautilus by 9.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 436,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 372,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 139,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 201,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 124,621 shares during the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Wayne M. Bolio sold 40,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $245,586.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,155 shares in the company, valued at $246,150.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on NLS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Nautilus from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Nautilus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Nautilus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Nautilus in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.

Shares of NYSE NLS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.82. 27,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,610. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Nautilus, Inc. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $11.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $335.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.42.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $93.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

