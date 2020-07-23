Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 138,990 Shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,990 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Triumph Bancorp worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,272,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,082,000 after buying an additional 213,753 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 8.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Charles A. Anderson bought 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.51 per share, with a total value of $752,320.00. Also, Director Richard Loren Davis purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $26.52. 29,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,419. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.04. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.49 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 11.29%. Analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

